Minnesota National Guard unit supports Afghanistan evacuation

Approximately 1,100 Soldiers from Task Force 1-194 deployed to the Middle East in early 2021 for a nine-month mission in support of Operation Spartan Shield. While deployed, the Soldiers assumed responsibilities within the CENTCOM area of operations assuming the Operation Spartan Shield response force mission. "This task force will brings together Soldiers from several units across the state," said Lt. Col. Jacob Helgestad, commander of Task Force 1-194. "Our Soldiers are well-trained and ready for this mission and I'm confident they will represent the State of Minnesota well."

August 21, 2021 (KABUL, Afghanistan) -- Minnesota National Guard’s Task Force 1-194 mobilized in March 2021 to serve as the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Regional Response Force based in Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The Regional Response Force, part of Task Force Spartan under Operation Spartan Shield, is postured for rapid deployment within the CENTCOM area to support strategic and operational requirements.



With its strategic assignment at Camp Buehring, Task Force 1-194 was positioned to respond to the Noncombatant Evacuation Operation announced by the Department of State and supported by the Department of Defense. Alongside units from the 82nd Airborne Division, 10th Mountain Division, Marine Special Purpose Air Ground Task Force, and Marine Expeditionary Unit, Task Force 1-194 was trained and ready when called for rapid deployment in support of Operation Allies Refuge in Kabul, Afghanistan.



The task force is currently securing vital sectors of Hamid Karzai International Airport. In addition, Task Force 1-194 Soldiers are providing humanitarian assistance to U.S. citizens, special immigrant visa holders, and their families.



“The Soldiers of Task Force 1-194 were called upon to execute a challenging mission, and they have done so with professionalism,” said Task Force 1-194 Commander, Army Lt. Col. Jake Helgestad. “They have shown strength, compassion, and resolve despite danger and difficulty.”



This initiative follows through on America’s commitment to Afghan citizens who have helped the United States.



By CPTs Charles Anderson and Andrea Drost