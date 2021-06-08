USS The Sullivans Conducts Port Visit in Guam

GUAM - The Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) made a scheduled port visit to Guam as part of their deployment with Carrier Strike Group 21 (CSG 21). Guam is U.S. Homeland territory, but also more than just Homeland to USINDOPACOM, it is a critical nexus for command and control, logistics, and power projection.



“The crew is excited to visit the U.S. Homeland territory,” said Cmdr. David Burkett, Commanding Officer, “and it is an important opportunity for the ship to resupply at this key regional supply hub”



The visit is The Sullivans’ fourth port visit since deploying from her homeport of Mayport, Florida on April 19th. The Sullivans crew had the opportunity to conduct routine maintenance and repairs, and to experience the local sights of Guam.



The Sullivans is named to honor five brothers from Waterloo, Iowa who served together on the USS Juneau during World War II. The Sullivan brothers: George, 28; Francis, 27; Joseph, 24; Madison, 23; and Albert, 20; lost their lives during the Battle of Guadacanal on November 13, 1942. They were adamant about serving together in spite of the Navy wartime policy to separate family members.



For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/thesullivansddg68/, www.twitter.com/SenNatRepQNLZ, www.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/usnavy, or www.twitter.com/usnavy.



Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 and USS The Sullivans are humbled and proud to continue the special relationship with the United Kingdom through the deployment of Carrier Strike Group 21. Their interoperability with the United Kingdom, The Netherlands and additional international allies will preserve our collective military advantage and reinforce rules-based international order. The United States and United Kingdom’s forward-deployed forces remain ready to respond to crises globally as a combined maritime force – we stand together. (U.S. Navy Story by Lieutenant Ashley Eves, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) Public Affairs)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 21:39 Story ID: 403773 Location: GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS The Sullivans Conducts Port Visit in Guam, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.