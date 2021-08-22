Chief Henry's shares SEDRE experience to help others be successful

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor | Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shawn Henry, the mobility officer for 3rd Brigade Combat Team,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor | Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shawn Henry, the mobility officer for 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is one of very few Rakkasans to have ever taken part in a Sea Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise. The objective of a SEDRE is to train units in standard deployment procedures. The SEDRE concept requires the deployment of an entire brigade’s equipment and personnel. The equipment and vehicles must be uploaded and offloaded using port facilities and ships. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C.-- Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shawn Henry, the mobility officer for 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is one of very few Rakkasans to have ever taken part in a Sea Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise. The objective of a SEDRE is to train units in standard deployment procedures. The SEDRE concept requires the deployment of an entire brigade’s equipment and personnel. The equipment and vehicles must be uploaded and offloaded using port facilities and ships.



“This is my second time executing a SEDRE, and my first time as a Warrant Officer,” said Henry. “Soldiers do not conduct SEDRE’s often, which means that the muscle memory is not there, so what conducting a SEDRE allows us to do is identify all of our low points and hiccups so that when we do get called upon to complete a mission across the water, the kinks will have already been worked out.”



Part of his responsibilities as a mobility officer require him to be a liaison between the civilian contractors and the Soldiers as they cooperatively transport all of the vehicles off the railhead and onto the barge for transportation to Port Arthur, TX.



“My first SEDRE was also with the Rakkasans, I served as a company Unit Movement Officer, and served as a liaison with the hazardous materials representatives, but it was a very different experience because there wasn’t that assistance from the civilian contractors, so it was far more demanding on the Soldiers, although still successful.”



As the mission continues, Henry’s past SEDRE experience and wealth of knowledge on how to successfully execute SEDRE’s, will greatly benefit all of 3rd Brigade Combat Team.



“It’s a great opportunity to take part in another SEDRE, and I am thankful to be completing it again with the Rakkasans, one of the best Brigades in the whole Army.