ARNORTH military hospital support to FEMA begins in Mississippi, expands in Louisiana

At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, approximately 20 military medical personnel have deployed to Jackson, Mississippi, while another 20 will deploy to Tupelo, Mississippi. Additionally, 20 military medical personnel will deploy to Baton Rouge, Louisiana as part of an ongoing Department of Defense COVID-19 response operation. U.S. Army North, under U.S Northern Command’s oversight, will provide operational command of the active-duty military COVID-19 response in support of federal efforts and the state.



“Our joint forces go where FEMA needs us, and where the Department of Defense orders us to go,” said Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, ARNORTH commander. “This is a whole-of-government response, and right now FEMA has determined the military’s unique, surge capabilities are most needed in these two states.”



The military medical personnel include nurses, respiratory therapists and medical doctors.



In Mississippi, one 20-person team from the Air Force are supporting the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, while another 20-person team from the Army will support the North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo in Tupelo.



In Louisiana, a 20-person team from the Air Force will support the Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.



Last week, approximately 20 military medical personnel from the U.S. Navy deployed to Lafayette, Louisiana to support Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.



This is the first time Department of Defense medical assets have deployed to support Mississippi during the pandemic. In 2020, the military provided support to FEMA in Louisiana in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.



“Defending the nation, which includes defeating COVID-19, is a team effort,” said Richardson. “U.S. Army North is proud to contribute alongside and in support of civil authorities in the whole-of-government fight against COVID-19. Our command also remains prepared for potential, future all-hazards response and homeland defense.”



ARNORTH is the joint force land component command of USNORTHCOM.



For additional information, contact ARNORTH Public Affairs office at 210-428-9835 or usarmy.jbsa.arnorth.mbx.pao@mail.mil; for photos and/or videos, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/DSFC19.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 16:05 Story ID: 403755 Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON , TX, US Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ARNORTH military hospital support to FEMA begins in Mississippi, expands in Louisiana, by COL Martin O'Donnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.