EACH offers third COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised

Evans Army Community Hospital (EACH) is now offering the third Moderna COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised TRICARE beneficiaries and civilian personnel.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that people whose immune systems are compromised moderately to severely receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after a second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.



An additional dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised beneficiaries includes, but is not limited to, the following criteria:



• Active cancer treatment for solid tumors or cancers of the blood

• An organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

• A stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency

• Advanced or untreated HIV infection

• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response



Booster shots are not suggested for those without an immunocompromised condition at this time. Also, the authorization of an extra COVID-19 vaccine dose for those with a compromised immune system does not apply to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time, according to the CDC. For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html.



To receive an additional dose, please visit room 1400 in the Soldier Family Care Center (SFCC) on the east side of the EACH campus Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and bring your DOD ID card.



If you have additional questions or feel you meet criteria, but your condition is not listed, please contact your provider team using the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal or contact the COVID-19 Patient Advice Line at 719-524-2684.

