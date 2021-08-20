Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th Training Wing commander hosts first all-call

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, hosted his first all-call as the 17th TRW commander on Aug. 20, 2021.

    Reilman took command of the 17th TRW in July, 2021.

    Over the course of his career he served 14 assignments. He commanded the 7th Intelligence Squadron at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, as well as numerous operational and staff assignments ranging from the squadron to the Combatant Command level.

    During the all-call, Reilman addressed the 17th TRW and touched on a variety of topics from his early years at Goodfellow as a student of the 315th Training Squadron, the COVID-19 vaccine, and finally his vision for the 17th TRW.

    “Looking back I would not trade where I am right now as a career intelligence officer for anything in the world,” said Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th TRW commander. “I love this career field and what I’ve been able to do, and it all started here on Goodfellow.”

    Reilman also touched on the importance and relevance of Goodfellow’s mission and change of focus.

    “Our new focus will be on strategic competition, our pure adversaries, and making sure Goodfellow’s training is transformed to deal with future threats,” said Reilman.

    Reilman expressed that his priorities for Goodfellow would be; taking care of service members of Goodfellow and their families, transforming the mission, the base, and training, improving on Goodfellow infrastructure, and finally continuing to build on a culture of dignity, inclusion, and respect for the base.

