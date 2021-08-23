Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's equality in the U.S. Army, by the numbers

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Story by Crista Mary Mack 

    United States Army Center of Military History

    FORT BELVOIR, Virginia- U.S. Army Historian Maj. Sandy Knoll gazes up at a statistical display at the National Museum of the U.S. Army, a U.S. flag built out of toy Soldiers, representing the over 11 million U.S. Soldiers who served during World War II. Today, many years ahead of the Women's Services Integration Act of 1948 and even five years past the full integration of women into all military occupations Dec. 4, 2015, women comprise 18 percent (about 200,000) of the total strength of the Army, according to the 2020 Office of Army Demographics. (Photo by Master Sgt. Crista Mary Mack, U.S. Army Center of Military History) Women's Equality, National Museum, women, flag, world war II, History

    Women's Equality
    National Museum
    History
    women
    world war II
    flag

