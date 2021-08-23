Bridging the Gap Through Training Sessions

Photo By Maj. Khoran Lee | Idaho Army National Guard Sgt. Rio Jenson with Company E, 145th Brigade Support...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Khoran Lee | Idaho Army National Guard Sgt. Rio Jenson with Company E, 145th Brigade Support Battalion, participated in the Armored Vehicle Launched Bridge (AVLB) Operator New Equipment training which provided a great learning opportunity. Soldiers with the 321st Engineer Battalion provided AVLB displaced equipment training to members of the Army National Guard and United States Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) units in July 2021. see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the 321st Engineer Battalion provided displaced equipment training to members of the Army National Guard and United States Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) units in July 2021.



The Army Reserve Engineers brought their institutional knowledge of the Armored Vehicle Launched Bridge (AVLB) to teach Engineer Soldiers on maintenance and operations of the platform. The AVLB consists of a scissors bridge mounted to an M60 chassis that provides a gap crossing capability to maneuver elements.



Idaho Army National Guard Sgt. Rio Jenson with Company E, 145th Brigade Support Battalion, participated in the Operator New Equipment training which provided a great learning opportunity.



“The biggest portion for me is operating it. You got to know something's wrong to be able to do function checks and dropping the bridge.



So if you don't know how to operate and get the bridge down, you can't get it into [maintenance] bay to work on it. So the operating [training] portion is the most important.”



The AVLB training partnership (both the Field Level Maintenance New Equipment Training and Operator New Equipment Training) provided a chance to share institutional knowledge while enhancing a total-component mindset.