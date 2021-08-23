Bridging the Gap Through Training Sessions

Photo By Maj. Khoran Lee | Sgt. Christopher Coleman, a Maintenance specialist with the 321st Forward Support...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Khoran Lee | Sgt. Christopher Coleman, a Maintenance specialist with the 321st Forward Support Company shares his experience about the Armored Vehicle Launched Bridge training sessions with 416th TEC Commanding General Maj. Gen. Matthew V. Baker. Soldiers with the 321st Engineer Battalion provided AVLB displaced equipment training to members of the Army National Guard and United States Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) units in July 2021. see less | View Image Page

The Army Reserve Engineers brought their institutional knowledge of the Armored Vehicle Launched Bridge (AVLB) to teach Engineer Soldiers on maintenance and operations of the platform. The AVLB consists of a scissors bridge mounted to an M60 chassis that provides a gap crossing capability to maneuver elements.



Sgt. Christopher Coleman, a Maintenance specialist with the 321st Forward Support Company, shared his remarks about the training sessions.



"This [training] is golden, because a lot of people end up getting stuck with death by PowerPoint. So, the fact that they're able to get hands on with AMSA [Area Maintenance Support Activity].



I don't want to call it a once in a lifetime opportunity, that's cheesy- but it's a great experience because these guys are a wealth of knowledge. They do everything up to like 30 and 40 levels because these guys are very brilliant at what they do."



The AVLB training partnership (both the Field Level Maintenance New Equipment Training and Operator New Equipment Training) provided a chance to share institutional knowledge while enhancing a total-component mindset.