Bridging the Gap Through Training Sessions

Soldiers with the 321st Engineer Battalion provided displaced equipment training to members of the Army National Guard and United States Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) units in July 2021.



The Army Reserve Engineers brought their institutional knowledge of the Armored Vehicle Launched Bridge (AVLB) to teach Engineer Soldiers on maintenance and operations of the platform. The AVLB consists of a scissors bridge mounted to an M60 chassis that provides a gap crossing capability to maneuver elements.



Staff Sgt. Alejandro Garcia, operations manager with the 744th EN Company in Odgen, Utah, developed the curriculum for the Operator New Equipment Training. "I started out here at 391st EN Company (Boise, Idaho), and as far as operating the equipment and having training on it, I can remember, we did it every Battle Assembly."



Garcia recalls having team leaders and squad leaders that went to the Heavy Track Course (Bravo 6) who had the ASI [Additional Skill Identifier] to carry out critical task required for performing as JAB, ABV, AVLB, and ACE operators.



"So all of that older knowledge was passed down from them. And then once I got into the position itself, I was sent to Bravo 6, got the ASI. I've got roughly 3,000 hours in an AVLB."



The Idaho Army National Guard requested the 321st to provide an operators course once they began fielding AVLB to their units.



"Actually down the road at the Orchard Combat Training Center they were working on majority of their vehicles. So they needed the Soldiers that could actually operate in there. They saw a really big need to have a licensed operator.



We developed curriculum and training schedules for this course. So even if its just a 40 hour course, we are subject matter experts, and can give them enough training to go back to their units to operate the AVLB."



The AVLB training partnership (both the Field Level Maintenance New Equipment Training and Operator New Equipment Training) provided a chance to share institutional knowledge while enhancing a total-component mindset.