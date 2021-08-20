704th SOF Support Training

FORT HOOD, Texas-- Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) techs from 71st Ordnance Group (EOD) completed 2 weeks of Special Operations Forces (SOF) Support Training at Fort Hood, Texas, August 20, 2021.



Seasoned team leaders and senior non-commissioned officers within the 71st Ordnance Group have designed a highly specialized SOF Support Training (SST) program that brings lessons learned in combat directly to Soldiers preparing to deploy.



The SST is resolute in carrying out its vital mission to the program. This is defined by the program's mission statement-- "An organic EOD program focused on applying structured methodology within scenario-based tactical training meant to enhance EOD direct support to special operations forces."



Staff Sgt. Brian Bell, a seasoned explosive ordnance disposal technician with 759th Ordnance Company (EOD), has been an observer, controller/ trainer (OC/T) for three times straight bringing his experience and knowledge into the program.



"This program is a great way to have EOD techs hone their skills while also learning how to integrate with these elements and learn what all they can bring to the fight for future deployments," said Bell.



The SST consisted of a crawl-walk-run approach during the two week course. Throughout the duration of the program, the OC/Ts lead the students through a series of events and lanes, such as HLZ clearance, breach clearance, and react to an IED.



"It's very important for the students coming out of the school house or have been doing conventional EOD for years because they have never had that experience with SOF or understand what they are about. So this gives us the opportunity to show them what to expect." said Staff Sgt. Corey Rinn, an EOD tech with 797th Ordnance Company, working as an OC/T.



From student to observer, Rinn has gone through the course itself and has come back this year to expose others to a wide variety of different techniques and procedures that they can learn from.



"As a student then and now as an OC/T, I've seen the progression it has made," said Rinn. "Everything the students said that would have been better during the after action reviews (AAR), [71st EOD] had incorporated it so it helps you as a student, opening your eyes and you'll see how useful and beneficial this is when you go out for future deployments."



Sgt. 1st Class Jared Miller oversaw the program and ensured the Soldier's training was appropriately focused to best compliment the Operational Detachment Alphas (ODAs) they support during deployments. His team of professional noncommissioned officer cadre and 797 Ordnance company made sure ranges and training sites were available and scheduled, and were also responsible for providing resources to facilitate the Soldiers advanced training.



"I believe that what we are doing is creating well-rounded and adaptable EOD techs for SOF, said Bell. “You got to be ready for anything. You got to be willing to put in the effort.”



From the sites used for training to multiple Situational Training Exercise (STX) lanes consisting of IED clearances, there is a lot of planning and detail that goes into an exercise as complex as the 71st Ordnance Group (EOD) SOF Support Training.



To be successful in a SOF environment, EOD techs were not only expected to be adaptable, but capable of executing in a fast and stressful environment.



The next SST is slated for October. Following the program, students who meet all standards are prepared to deploy and support SOF.

