Yuma Proving Ground welcomes dynamic new veterinarian

Yuma Proving Ground Veterinary Clinic’s new vet, Capt. Jessica Martinoff is passionate about animals and has experience with both domestic and exotic.



She recently completed the First Year Veterinary Graduate Education one-year rotating internship at Joint-Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, Wash. yet her experience with them goes back to her childhood when she had a leopard gecko and realized local vets did not treat exotic animals.



“I would pour over books and read and learn as much as I could, and realized I had a passion for not just helping animals, but also healing them and helping their owners understand the process.”



Martinoff has about 12 years of experience working with animals. Her experience is varied from volunteering at an animal shelter in her hometown of Pasadena, Calif., to working as a tour guide for the Los Angeles Zoo where she has many memorable experiences. She’s given tours to Betty White and Slash from Guns n’ Roses. She shares a fun fact about the music legend, “Slash donated his red tail boa to the education department at the LA Zoo as an animal ambassador. The public is allowed to touch and interact with it with docent supervision, of course.”



One of her favorite internships was at an exotic animal practice in Virginia.



“I learned at an exponential pace and was exposed to new things every day. I hope one day to return to the exotics field and become board certified in reptile and amphibian medicine and surgery.”



In 2018, Martinoff worked as a doctor of veterinary medicine general practitioner at an animal hospital in California then began her Direct Commission Course at Fort Sill in February of 2020.



Now, as the lead Vet at YPG Martinoff plans to start with wellness appointments in mid-August. She does want the public to know, “Not all of my licenses have transferred from Washington to Arizona, and it may be up to mid-September before I can officially prescribe certain medications.”



Once up and running, a long term goal is to expand the clinic’s staff.



“My hope is to expand the clinic’s staff to include a civilian veterinarian and veterinary nurse to be able to accommodate more appointments and surgeries to meet the veterinary needs of the community.”



Martinoff will strive to meet the needs of the community.



“My goal is to ensure the veterinary health and subsistence mission run efficiently and smoothly to provide as best care as possible to all beneficiaries of Yuma Proving Ground’s Veterinary Services.”

