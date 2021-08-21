Security forces hones skills during Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month

332nd AIR EXPEDITIONARY WING – As their alarms ring, they hop out of bed, suit up and group at Guard Mount. This is where Airmen with the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron form up and stand by awaiting accountability and updates on the daily tasks that need to be completed.

“The primary mission of security forces at the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing is to provide force protection, ensure operational readiness and to protect warfighting resources as well as its personnel,” said Staff Sgt. Logan Stuckey, 332nd ESFS Small Unmanned Aerial Systems operator.

August is Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month and to support this program our defenders conduct defensive measures to reduce the vulnerability of individuals and military assets 365 days a year.

“Security forces performs its roles through a number of operations in efforts of anti-terrorism measures,” said Tech. Sgt. Jon Horton, 332nd ESFS flight chief. “Our defenders on post will execute these operations, which act as a deterrence and allows us to defeat capabilities as needed.”

Security forces maintain 24-hour operations to ensure that military personnel and assets are always under vigilant watch. By having our defenders continue to hone their skills through exercises and training, it ensures they are always ready to project our anti-terrorism efforts.

Anti-terrorism is not solely under the purview of security forces, OSI and intel. Every Airman on base is a sensor, added Hicks.

“Whether we are escorting contractors, inspecting mail, monitoring our work areas or keeping an eye out at Red’s, everyone needs to stay vigilant,” said Hicks. “Anti-terrorism is everyone’s responsibility.”

