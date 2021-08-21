Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs fisherman 65 miles east of Virginia Beach

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a 46-year-old man reportedly suffering from symptoms of a heart attack approximately 65 miles east of Virginia Beach, Saturday.

    Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia received the initial report at approximately 1:15 p.m. from the captain of the 140-foot fishing vessel Persistence, stating that a member aboard the ship was experiencing possible heart attack symptoms.

    An aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was launched from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City to respond.

    The man was hoisted aboard the rescue helicopter by the Coast Guard aircrew and transported to Sentara Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia for medical care.

