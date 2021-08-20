VanderLey Takes Command of NAVFAC Pacific

Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey relieved Rear Adm. John J. Adametz as Commander for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific during a change of command ceremony held Aug. 19 at Kilo 7/8 Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.



NAVFAC Commander and Chief of Civil Engineers Rear Adm. John W. Korka delivered the keynote address, welcoming VanderLey to his new command and presenting Adametz with a Legion of Merit for his exceptional service.



Korka praised Adametz and his family for his leadership and the sacrifices they made while serving in the Pacific. He also noted the pivotal role NAVFAC Pacific plays in the Indo-Pacific theater.



“The Indo-Pacific theater is extremely large and complex, and we are facing the growing force of competitors who want to take the lead on the global stage,” said Korka. “NAVFAC Pacific was executing work in 23 of these countries and continues to play a pivotal role in preparing our nation’s defense, ranging from construction projects, sustaining critical infrastructure, overseeing theater engineering work in support of forward-deployed forces, and demonstrating technical expertise in contracting capabilities. From day one, Admiral Adametz set the tone by bringing the warfighter mindset to the command and linking it to the NAVFAC Systems Command mission. The command has performed amazingly during times of enormous pressure, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Well done.”



Adametz served as NAVFAC Pacific Commander from August 2018 to August 2021 and will retire from the Navy at Virginia Military Institute next month.



“I want to thank those who have supported me personally, professionally, and contributed to the success of NAVFAC Pacific and the Pacific Fleet,” said Adametz. “To the more than 9,000 people across the NAVFAC Pacific enterprise, thank you for what you do day-in and day-out. You have my utmost respect and gratitude. We faced a myriad of challenges, and you displayed tenacity, drive, leadership and exceptional care during the pandemic, increased workload and impacts from COVID-19. Thank you for leading your team with the utmost professionalism. I could not have asked for a more accountable team, and I am proud to have served with you. I have full confidence that you will continue to excel and succeed brilliantly.”



VanderLey assumes command of more than 9,000 military and civilian personnel across seven Echelon IV commands and public works and construction offices in over 40 locations along the Pacific coast of the U.S. and across the entire Indo-Pacific theater. VanderLey will also serve as the U.S. Pacific Fleet Civil Engineer.



VanderLey, a familiar face within the NAVFAC community, most recently served as Commander for NAVFAC Atlantic. He also served as Vice Commander for NAVFAC Atlantic and Deputy Commander of Operations for NAVFAC Atlantic.



“A huge 'mahalo!' to the men and women of NAVFAC Pacific,” said VanderLey. “In my few short days on board, your pride and complete dedication and incredible talent was on full display. I have admired your accomplishments from afar and now get the opportunity to lead this amazing family. Our Navy is being challenged in ways that we have not seen for generations, and our fleet needs a high-performing NAVFAC Pacific to meet this challenge. I truly believe you are the right team at the right time and the right place for our Navy. I am excited to lead this amazing command and am proud to be a part of the team and ready to get to work.”



A native of Tacoma, Washington, VanderLey received his commission in 1991. He is a Calvin College graduate, with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Stanford University. VanderLey is a Submarine and Seabee Combat Warfare-Qualified Officer, Joint-Qualified Officer, member of the Acquisition professional community, registered Professional Engineer, and a certified Energy Manager.



“NAVFAC Pacific, I want to assure you that when the Navy selected Admiral VanderLey to his new position, we knew exactly what we were doing,” said Korka. “This command and community is in strong and capable hands.”

