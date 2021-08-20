Rapid Port Opening Element gets sneak peak at SHARP 2.0

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — Sixteen Soldiers with te 832nd Transportation Battalion were selected to provide feedback on the Army's new Sexual Assault and Harassment Prevention training requirements at Fort Eustis, Va. Aug. 20.



The Army is trying to change how it conducts mandatory training and is trying to get away from PowerPoint slides, according to Master Sgt. Jesse Johnson, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, 597th Transportation Brigade.



Johnson said that he believes that getting away from PowerPoint slides will help Soldiers better retain the material he is trying to teach.



He expects the new course will be based around small group discussions and lead to a conversation about local trends and attitudes that have an impact on readiness.



The first half of the training included a powerpoint because it was required for FY21, but the projector was packed up during the last half of the training. Then, the lights were flipped on and the Soldiers formed small groups.



The Soldiers looked at realistic SHARP complains and the conversation led to talking about what is the most effective strategy to use if you don't know how to tell someone they are making you or others around them uncomfortable.



Sgt. Freddy Perez, a cargo specialist with the 690th Rapid Port Opening Element said the new format is a big improvement.

"It felt like an open forum and like being in a college classroom," Perez said, "The scenarios forced us to think critically about ways to identify problems and situations that can happen in real life."

It took a few minutes and a little bit of prodding to get the discussion going, but asking questions helped the group open up and eventually led to a productive discussion, Perez added.



"I think the new training is better than the old way because it is not as predictable-you remember that conversation with a battle buddy rather than the death by PowerPoint."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.20.2021 21:07 Story ID: 403674 Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rapid Port Opening Element gets sneak peak at SHARP 2.0, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.