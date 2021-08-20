832nd Transportation Battalion senior NCO appointed to command sergeant major

The 597th Transportation Brigade held a ceremony for the appointment of Sgt. Maj. Blair Pierce to Command Sergeant Major at the Reserve Center at Fort Eustis, Va. Aug. 20.



Joint Task Force Civil Support Commander Maj. Gen. Jeffery Van presided over the ceremony. The invocation was given by Capt. Jonathan McClure and the National Anthem was sung by Isabella Rosario.



Pierce has spent the past year at the 832nd Transportation Battalion and will be heading to the Soldier Recovery Brigade at Fort Belvoir, Va.



During his remarks, Pierce thanked the family, friends and colleagues in attendance. He recognized Sgt. First Class Jonathan Eda and the 832nd Transportation Bn. for organizing the ceremony and thanked the 597th Transportation Brigade command team for their support.



In his new position, Pierce will advise the brigade commander on matters impacting Soldiers under the Army Recovery Program, which transitions wounded, ill and injured Soldiers back to the force or to veteran status.

