Air Boss visits Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu

Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 210817-N-AS200-7021 VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (Aug. 17, 2021) – Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, commander, Naval Air Forces, commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, holds a question and answer session with junior officers at McGourty Auditorium during a visit to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Point Mugu, Aug. 17, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

Ventura County, Calif. (NNS) – Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, Naval Air Forces and Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, observed several large force exercise (LFE) events at Naval Air Station Point Mugu onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Aug. 17, 2021.



Aircraft are operating out of NBVC August 12-30 in support of LFE, a unit-level training effort for U.S. aviators and aircrews.



”The work being done here at NAS Point Mugu is absolutely essential to high-end war fighting,” said Whitesell. “The ability to integrate our aviation platforms and technology across multiple units, services, and geographic locations is the key to distributed military operations.”



During his visit, Whitesell participated in operational briefings, toured multiple testing facilities, and hosted an “all-hands call” for junior officers in the E-2C Hawkeye and E-2D Advanced Hawkeye community.



“NBVC provides a critical strategic location to conduct air and sea training,” said Capt. Kimnach, commanding officer, NBVC. “We strive to provide top-echelon service in support of our tenants who are conducting multiple test events in support of LFE which is critical to train the fleet. It was an honor to host the Air Boss with the support of the Airborne Command, Control, and Logistics Wing (ACCLOGWING) to highlight our new technologies and future growth plans at Point Mugu and our indelible partnership with our Navy air community.”



Whitesell took command of Naval Air Forces and Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Oct. 2, 2020 becoming the ninth “Air Boss;” a term used in Navy tradition to describe the fleet’s top aviation officer.



NBVC is a multi-dominant mission facility operating the world’s largest instrumented sea range. NBVC is home to Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, San Nicholas Island, Laguna Peak, the Pacific Coast Seabees, the Westcoast Hawkeyes, three warfare centers, and 80 tenants. It is the largest employer in Ventura County and actively protects California’s largest coastal wetlands through its award-winning environmental programs.