KAFB Fire Department Conducts Multi-Agency Live Fire Training Exercise

The Kirtland Air Force Base Fire Department collaborated with the Ruidoso Fire Department in a live fire training exercise at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 18, 2021, to prepare for real world scenarios and ensure mission readiness.



During the training exercise, firefighters practiced responding to live internal and external aircraft fires, in addition to sharing different perspectives for securing incident scenes. Both departments participated in the joint training exercise to determine the level of training necessary for both agencies.



Antwaun McClelland, KAFB Fire Department training chief, spoke about the department’s role at KAFB.



“The mission of Kirtland Fire & Emergency Services (KFES) is to provide fire support for the base as well as the airfield,” said McClelland. “KFES responds to all aircraft incidents whether military or civilian.”



The KAFB Fire Department conducts aircraft and structural live fire training twice a year to practice emergency response, fire suppression and rescue. Training exercises, like this one, ensure the Fire Department is mission ready as they are the only source of fire protection and suppression for the airfield shared between KAFB and Albuquerque International Sunport.



Lieutenant Christopher Allen, KAFB Fire Department paramedic, said working with other fire departments in New Mexico is a way to network and observe how municipal fire departments fight fire.



“I feel that live fire training is always a good way to put what we have learned into practice,” said Allen. “Because of COVID-19, we had a whole year or so without doing burns, so it was very good to get back into it and brush the cobwebs off.”



Firefighters from both departments look forward to working together in the future.

