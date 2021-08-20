1st MLG Early Reenlistment Ceremony

As part of Headquarters Marine Corps’ Command Retention Mission, a Marine Administrative Message 335/221 directed “leaders at all levels, take an active approach to influence the retention of the best and most qualified Marines.” Brig. Gen. Phillip N. Frietze, Commanding General of 1st MLG, received 56 allocations to approve reenlistments at his level under the Delegation of Authority.

“Under this program, a reenlistment package does not need be routed to Headquarters Marine Corps for approval and action,” said Sgt. Julian Miguel Arroyo, a career planner with Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st MLG. “The work and approval needed for you to stay a Marine is all done here locally, meaning you don’t have to keep waiting for your career to move forward.”

Last year, the Marine Corps test piloted the Commanding General’s Delegation of Authority. Out of 61 allocations, 1st MLG only filled 33 spots, mirroring the moderate success of most major commands. In an effort to help retain the highest talent and skill for the organization, career planners across MLG regiments and battalions worked tirelessly throughout the year to get the message out about the program.

“I think a lot of our success is attributed to small unit leadership engagement,” said Master Sgt. Christopher McBride, the 1st MLG Career Planner. “Those junior leaders know about the program now so when they have a Tier I or a Tier II Marine that is coming up for reenlistment, they can encourage them to go see the career planner and take advantage of those incentives.”

During the reenlistment ceremony, Frietze applauded the Marines for their initial desire to join the Corps and thanked them on behalf of the Marines who came before this generation.

“You’re a part of a lineage, you’re part of that tapestry,” said Frietze. “And every time you sign up, your tapestry, your piece of thread, weaves a little deeper.”

Prior to administering the Oath of Enlistment, the commanding general expanded upon the Marines’ willingness to continue their service.

“So what does it mean?” asked Frietze. “One more time to move, one more time to experience something special, one more time to serve your nation as part of the best fighting force in this country. I thank you from the bottom of my heart and so do the people of the United States. Semper Fidelis.”

Family and friends stood by proudly as they watched their Marines volunteer another four or five years of service to the Corps.

“I joined the Marine Corps because I wanted to challenge myself and be a part of something bigger,” said Cpl. Isaiah Liverman, an 0631 with 1st Maintenance Battalion, 1st MLG. “I reenlisted to continue to carry on the traditions of the Marines.”

Although the allocations for Delegation of Command are almost filled, the FY22 Command Retention Mission is an ongoing objective, and boat spaces and incentives are still available for many military occupational specialties. For more information on your reenlistment opportunities, contact your unit’s Career Planner.

