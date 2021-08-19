Airman Leadership School Class 21-7

Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. --



24 Airmen graduated from Holloman’s Airman Leadership School, during a ceremony at Heritage Park, Aug. 19, 2021, here.

ALS is a six-week professional development course designed to prepare new Staff Sergeants and Senior Airmen for supervisory duties, and is required before fulfilling the role of frontline supervisor. Topics covered included leadership, followership, communication skills and the profession of arms.



ALS is the first of three in-residence courses required for Airmen, and all graduates are awarded the Noncommissioned Officer Development Ribbon. The other in-residence courses include the NCO Academy, which is completed upon making the rank of Technical Sergeant, and the Senior Noncommissioned Officer academy, which is completed upon entering the SNCO tier.



Congrats to ALS Class 21-7:



Staff Sgt. Trevor S. Thiel, 16th Training Squadron



Senior Airman Jeremy D. Turner, 29th Attack Squadron



Staff Sgt. Colton T. Neal, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Staff Sgt. Alejandro Sanchez, 49th AMXS



Staff Sgt. Ryan J. Dunworth, 49th AMXS



Staff Sgt. Jorge Garcia, 49th AMXS



Senior Airman Christoval J. Sullivan, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron



Senior Airman Benjamin B. Wilson, 49th CES



Senior Airman Robert E. Gleaton, 49th CES



Senior Airman Nathan J. Grabowski, 49th Communications Squadron



Senior Airman Brett C. McClure, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Marshall O. Dukes, 49th EMS



Senior Airman Rayesahwn J. Simmons, 49th EMS



Senior Airman Jim E. Mesa Jr., 49th Force Support Squadron



Senior Airman Kaela M. Prude, 49th FSS



Staff Sgt. Jadyn M. Wynn, 49th Logistic Readiness Squadron



Staff Sgt. Christopher L. Baker, 49th LRS



Senior Airman Jonathon K. Luther, 49th LRS



Senior Airman Connor J. Cullen, 49th Security Forces Squadron



Senior Airman Timothy R. Bell, 49th SFS



Staff Sgt. Adaw M. Gwath, 49th Wing Chaplain Corps



Senior Airman Tyshawn I. Scott, 635th Material Maintenance Squadron



Staff Sgt. Michelle L. Guilford, 704th Test Support Squadron



Senior Airman Anthony E. Myers, 849th AMXS

