Airman Leadership School Class 21-7

Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. --
24 Airmen graduated from Holloman’s Airman Leadership School, during a ceremony at Heritage Park, Aug. 19, 2021, here.
ALS is a six-week professional development course designed to prepare new Staff Sergeants and Senior Airmen for supervisory duties, and is required before fulfilling the role of frontline supervisor. Topics covered included leadership, followership, communication skills and the profession of arms.
ALS is the first of three in-residence courses required for Airmen, and all graduates are awarded the Noncommissioned Officer Development Ribbon. The other in-residence courses include the NCO Academy, which is completed upon making the rank of Technical Sergeant, and the Senior Noncommissioned Officer academy, which is completed upon entering the SNCO tier.
Congrats to ALS Class 21-7:
Staff Sgt. Trevor S. Thiel, 16th Training Squadron
Senior Airman Jeremy D. Turner, 29th Attack Squadron
Staff Sgt. Colton T. Neal, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Staff Sgt. Alejandro Sanchez, 49th AMXS
Staff Sgt. Ryan J. Dunworth, 49th AMXS
Staff Sgt. Jorge Garcia, 49th AMXS
Senior Airman Christoval J. Sullivan, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron
Senior Airman Benjamin B. Wilson, 49th CES
Senior Airman Robert E. Gleaton, 49th CES
Senior Airman Nathan J. Grabowski, 49th Communications Squadron
Senior Airman Brett C. McClure, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Marshall O. Dukes, 49th EMS
Senior Airman Rayesahwn J. Simmons, 49th EMS
Senior Airman Jim E. Mesa Jr., 49th Force Support Squadron
Senior Airman Kaela M. Prude, 49th FSS
Staff Sgt. Jadyn M. Wynn, 49th Logistic Readiness Squadron
Staff Sgt. Christopher L. Baker, 49th LRS
Senior Airman Jonathon K. Luther, 49th LRS
Senior Airman Connor J. Cullen, 49th Security Forces Squadron
Senior Airman Timothy R. Bell, 49th SFS
Staff Sgt. Adaw M. Gwath, 49th Wing Chaplain Corps
Senior Airman Tyshawn I. Scott, 635th Material Maintenance Squadron
Staff Sgt. Michelle L. Guilford, 704th Test Support Squadron
Senior Airman Anthony E. Myers, 849th AMXS
08.19.2021
08.20.2021 16:39
403638
HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
3
0
