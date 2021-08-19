Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Leadership School Class 21-7

    Airman Leadership School Class 21-7

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Story by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. --

    24 Airmen graduated from Holloman’s Airman Leadership School, during a ceremony at Heritage Park, Aug. 19, 2021, here.
    ALS is a six-week professional development course designed to prepare new Staff Sergeants and Senior Airmen for supervisory duties, and is required before fulfilling the role of frontline supervisor. Topics covered included leadership, followership, communication skills and the profession of arms.

    ALS is the first of three in-residence courses required for Airmen, and all graduates are awarded the Noncommissioned Officer Development Ribbon. The other in-residence courses include the NCO Academy, which is completed upon making the rank of Technical Sergeant, and the Senior Noncommissioned Officer academy, which is completed upon entering the SNCO tier.

    Congrats to ALS Class 21-7:

    Staff Sgt. Trevor S. Thiel, 16th Training Squadron

    Senior Airman Jeremy D. Turner, 29th Attack Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Colton T. Neal, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Alejandro Sanchez, 49th AMXS

    Staff Sgt. Ryan J. Dunworth, 49th AMXS

    Staff Sgt. Jorge Garcia, 49th AMXS

    Senior Airman Christoval J. Sullivan, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Senior Airman Benjamin B. Wilson, 49th CES

    Senior Airman Robert E. Gleaton, 49th CES

    Senior Airman Nathan J. Grabowski, 49th Communications Squadron

    Senior Airman Brett C. McClure, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Marshall O. Dukes, 49th EMS

    Senior Airman Rayesahwn J. Simmons, 49th EMS

    Senior Airman Jim E. Mesa Jr., 49th Force Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Kaela M. Prude, 49th FSS

    Staff Sgt. Jadyn M. Wynn, 49th Logistic Readiness Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Christopher L. Baker, 49th LRS

    Senior Airman Jonathon K. Luther, 49th LRS

    Senior Airman Connor J. Cullen, 49th Security Forces Squadron

    Senior Airman Timothy R. Bell, 49th SFS

    Staff Sgt. Adaw M. Gwath, 49th Wing Chaplain Corps

    Senior Airman Tyshawn I. Scott, 635th Material Maintenance Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Michelle L. Guilford, 704th Test Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Anthony E. Myers, 849th AMXS

    NCO
    ALS
    HollomanAFB

