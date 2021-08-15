1st MSC Recognizes Civilian Workforce

CIVILIAN



FORT BUCHANAN, P.R.—The 1st Mission Support Command conducts a civilian awards recognition board for rating cycle 2021 at the command’s headquarters, Aug 15.



Following the Army guidance and the intent of Brig. Gen. Jeffrey W. Jurasek, 1st MSC commanding general and senior federal Army officer in the Caribbean, supervisors and directors nominated employees, which performance, service or acts contributed to the U.S. Army Reserve-Puerto Rico mission success.



“1st MSC awards approval motivates and rewards the significant individual, team, and organizational achievements made by the civilian workforce,” said Julio Aponte, 1st MSC command executive officer. “The civilian workforce is an integral part of the organization.”



The commanding general fosters a culture of recognition, formal and informally, for personnel that contributes to the defense and security of the U.S. and its interest, he said.



Aponte served as the president of the committee hence non-voting member.



Senior civilians and senior military leaders served as voting members of the board. Their goal was to evaluate candidates based on performance, contributions, acts, service and to remain unbiased during the evaluation process.



They were Lt. Col. Carlos M. Poventud-Estrada, 1st MSC assistant chief of staff, Lt. Col. Cynthia M. Pagan, 1st MSC deputy human resource, Robert Lee Perkins, 1st MSC human resource officer, and Hector Agosto, 1st MSC information technology specialist.



“The civilian workforce are disciplined professionals and masters of their trade,” said Aponte. “Historically they have support the nation, the Army, and its soldiers in times of war and peace.”



The 1st MSC has 104 assigned civilian personnel who provide leadership, stability and continuity to the operations of the U.S. Army Reserve-Puerto Rico in accordance with doctrine. For this recognition board, 105 awards were approved and allocated to 99% of the workforce.



This included monetary and honorary awards such as performance awards, quality step increases, special act or service award, civilian medals, time off award, on the spot cash award among others.



“Five civilians were recommended for a quality step increase meaning that they have done a phenomenal job, above and beyond their peers,” said Jammy J. Serrano-Negron, 1st MSC administrative officer. “Four civilians were recommended for the civilian service commendation medal.”



The Quality Step Increase is an additional within-grade pay increase awarded to general schedule employees with exceptional performance extended over a significant period. It is an accelerated step increase thus considered the highest-level cash award.



The Civilian Service Commendation medal is an honorary award equivalent to the Army Commendation Medal and given for outstanding achievement or service. At any time during their career, a general schedule employee can receive an honorary award.



“All results of today’s board will be consolidate and finally approved by the commanding general and then it will be submitted to the United States Army Reserve," said Serrano, who served as a recorder and non-voting member. “This is conducted annually right after the closure of the annual evaluations.”



The 1st MSC grants awards based on merit and performance , without bias or regard to race, color, religion, age, sex orientation, marital status, national origin, disability or genetic information.



The Civilian Personnel Management Office website contains information regarding the status, recommendations, requirements and legal actions pertaining to regulatory guidance of civilian awards for federal employees.



The U.S. Army Reserve-Puerto Rico is the largest federal U.S. Army Command in the Caribbean and has injected over 300 million dollars in the local economy. The 1 st MSC civilian workforce represents the best of the Army.

