U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center Mission Employee of the Quarter

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – The U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center (ATC) announced Michael Singh as the Command’s Civilian Mission Personnel Employee of the Quarter, 3rd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2021 from April to June 2021, while serving as a Senior Chemical Engineer and Test Officer, Warfighter Directorate, ATC.



During this period, Mike successfully managed two Chemical/Biological (Chem/Bio) detector tests, prepared and planned the next round of Contaminated Human Remains Transfer Case (CHRT) testing, and mentored two Army Career Development Program (ACDP) interns.



“Despite extremely high programmatic demands faced by Mike, he continually provides mentorship and guidance to the less experienced interns in his branch, preparing them to lead Chem/Bio testing tomorrow by being the example of ‘how-to’ today,” said Brian S. Hill, Director, Warfighter Directorate.



Mike’s work ethic, technical knowledge, effective communication, and dedication to customer service contributed to the ongoing successful execution of his two major test programs, the Multi-Phase Chemical Agent Detector (MPCAD) and the Aerosol and Vapor Chemical Agent Detector (AVCAD).



The Chem/Bio detector mission makes up the bulk of the workload within the Force Sustainment and Chemical/Biological Protection Branch of ATC, with multiple phases of testing required for various Chem/Bio detectors over the next several years.



Mike did an admirable job taking the lead on both projects since their initiation in FY20, but his contributions in FY21 Q3 have been extremely impressive. A substantial portion of the Chem/Bio detector program scope is false alarm testing, where the detectors are required to pass in a multitude of climates and conditions.



In FY21 Q3, Mike managed four, geographically separate, false alarm test locations for AVCAD. In addition to the false alarm testing, Mike traveled to the White Sands Missile Range (WSMR) in San Antonio, TX to witness Near Strike Lightning (NSL) testing and explosive decompression testing for AVCAD.



This rigorous test schedule required 49 total days in a temporary duty (TDY) or local TDY status (about 54% of the quarter).



Mike is often required to conduct testing without a full complement of test support personnel, and works collaboratively with other active programs within his division to share resources. This efficiency not only saved his customers money, but also met Mike’s high standards for conducting operations safely, ensuring that data quality and fidelity were achieved.



Michael Singh's accomplishments reflect greatly upon him, the U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center, the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command, and the Department of the Army.

