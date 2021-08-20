Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabee's Service Invaluable for Navy's Top Military Construction Project

    EA2 Daniel J. Julian assists construction of the Master Time Clocks and Operations Facility at the United States Naval Observatory

    EA2 Daniel J. Julian expertly managed the quality control program for the Navy's top

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Story by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    Engineering Aide Second Class Daniel J. Julian earned the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for professional achievement while serving Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington, Public Works Department Washington, from November 2018 to August 2021.

    Demonstrating exceptional professionalism and technical acumen, Julian expertly managed the quality control program for the Navy’s top military construction project, the Master Time Clocks and Operations Facility at the United States Naval Observatory, valued at $91 million. Additionally, he worked on dozens of projects for a variety of customers around the National Capital Region, including the Vice President’s Residence, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Washington Navy Yard and Naval Sea Systems Command. Over the course of his tour with NAVFAC Washington, he was promoted twice.

    Julian’s exceptional professionalism, unrelenting perseverance and loyal devotion to duty reflected credit upon him and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service.

    Julian hails from Baltimore, Md., and will be continuing his career as an engineering aide with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11 in Gulfport, Ms.

