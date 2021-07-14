PM IS&A Changes Responsibility, Welcomes New Leader

Photo By John Higgins | Outgoing Project Manager for Intelligence Systems and Analytics , Col. Thomas Nguyen,...... read more read more Photo By John Higgins | Outgoing Project Manager for Intelligence Systems and Analytics , Col. Thomas Nguyen, left, passes the "the clacker" to Col. Christopher Anderson, center, in a ceremony hosted by Mark Kitz, right, Program Executive Officer for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors (PEO IEW&S). Under Nguyen’s tenure, PM IS&A capabilities have been fielded to more than 1000 Army units from Battalion to Echelon above Corps around the globe. Anderson is no stranger to Aberdeen Proving Ground, previously serving here as Product Manager for Fire Support Command and Control. His last assignment was serving as Product Manager for Long Range Hypersonic Weapon Command and Control in the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office in Huntsville, Ala. see less | View Image Page

By Larry D. Glidewell, IS&A Public Affairs



Mr. Mark Kitz, Program Executive Officer for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors (PEO IEW&S), hosted a change of responsibility ceremony for Project Manager Intelligence Systems and Analytics (PM IS&A) at APG’s Myer Auditorium, July 14th.



Outgoing PM, Col. Thomas Nguyen, passed the organization’s charter to Col.Christopher Anderson. Kitz thanked Nguyen and the IS&A team for their outstanding efforts that have led to many transformational changes and will benefit Military Intelligence (MI) soldiers for decades to come. He also praised the organization’s response in staying mission focused during the COVID-19 pandemic.



PM IS&A is the Army’s primary acquisition organization for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) tasking of sensors, processing of data, exploitation of data, and dissemination of intelligence information about the threat, weather, and terrain at all echelons. Under Nguyen's tenure, PM IS&A capabilities have been fielded to 1000+ Army units from Battalion to Echelon above Corps across the globe.



He led the organization through a transformation effort as it expanded its mission from focusing on delivering the Distributed Common Ground System – Army (DCGS-A) to the programs and capabilities needed by the Army in the future Multi-Domain Operations environment, which includes the Army’s next generation ground station, Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN), the new Intelligence Applications program, the Joint Tactical Terminal Next Gen program, along with continuing to deliver key enduring capabilities as part of the DCGS-A program.



Anderson is no stranger to Aberdeen Proving Ground, previously serving here as Product Manager for Fire Support Command and Control. His last assignment was serving as Product Manager for Long Range Hypersonic Weapon Command and Control in the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office in Huntsville, AL. Prior to that he served as the USPACOM Division Chief – Warfighter Operational Support at the Missile Defense Agency in Redstone Arsenal, AL.



The PM IS&A team is well postured as it transitions and evolves, leveraging cutting edge technologies to achieve the Army’s goals for future warfare, retaining an edge over our adversaries and competitors, and achieving victory on the battlefield.