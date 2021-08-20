Squadron honors fallen Airman on F-15's final flight

Members of the 40th Flight Test Squadron recently paid their respects to one of their aircraft while also remembering one of their fallen Airmen.



Jet 025, an F-15C Eagle completed its final flight here July 30. The retirement flight recognized Maj. James Duricy, on the F-15 that replaced his aircraft lost during a mishap 19 years ago.



Duricy piloted Jet 022 when the structural integrity of the aircraft failed. He died after ejecting from the aircraft. The mission was to test the AIM-9X, a new air-to-air missile at that time during high-speed flight.



Maj. Ryan Stec, 40th Flight Test Squadron, piloted 025 for the retirement flight using the same mission call sign Duricy did that day, Quell 2. The test squadron placed the jet in a similar configuration as Duricy’s test flight.



“This aircraft has a special place in my heart since I’ve had the privilege of having my name placed on the side for the past two years,” said Stec. “Being able to fly 025’s last flight and participate in this memorial service is a tremendous honor.”



Col. Sean Bradley, a first-hand witness to the accident, came out to pay his respects to Duricy and Jet 025. He was the test’s acting flight test engineer in 2002 and observed the test from another aircraft.



“This is an event I have often thought about during my career”,” said Bradley, now with the Armament Directorate. “From the test community, it is always important to recognize those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.”



For 025’s final flight, Eglin’s fire department hosed down the aircraft, memorializing not only the last touchdown of the aircraft, but Duricy’s last flight. Due to the aircraft's age, and the number of hours flown, the F-15C is one of the first to be taken out of the lineup to be retired.



Eventually, an F-15 EX will replace jet 025, continuing the test mission to deliver safe and sustainable systems to the warfighter. The retired aircraft will later be stored at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, at an aircraft storage facility.

