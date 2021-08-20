Tabletop Exercise helps Garrison staff and schools work through guidance on COVID outbreak

WIESBADEN, Germany – The U. S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden conducted a tabletop exercise Aug. 18 to test its capabilities and responses on events impacting the Garrison as a whole.



Garrison staff members worked through several scenarios of a COVID outbreak at the Wiesbaden schools. Members of the Department of Defense Education Agency, the Wiesbaden Health Clinic and Garrison directorates gathered through Teams and in the Garrison Conference Room to look over previous plans and discussed ways to mitigate the outbreak and how to get messages out to the community.



“It is vitally important for us to do this kind of exercise and to support the DoDEA schools, because we all need to be on the same page when something happens, and it is not if it happens, because it will happen,” Col. Mario Washington, Wiesbaden Garrison commander said.



The team went through several scenarios such as if an elementary school child is sent home from school for displaying COVID symptoms and has ridden the school bus and also has siblings in middle school and or high school, and how the rules applies to students that are vaccinated versus unvaccinated.



According to Maj. Eduardo Serrano, the Garrison executive officer, the purpose of the exercise was to go over the COVID guidance that DoDEA has in place and is based on previous experiences.



“Taking these precautions will help us to help our youth get back to some kind of normalcy,” Washington said.



Following the tabletop exercise, Washington, along with Dr. Jason Ter Horst with DoDEA and Lt. Col. James McWherter, commander of the Wiesbaden Health Clinic, participated in a Back to School COVID Response Symposium live-streamed on the Garrison Facebook page, Aug. 20 to inform the community of the procedures in place for the beginning of school year.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.20.2021 10:31 Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE