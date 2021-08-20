Army Reserve ambassador hosts Congressional Caucus

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Delaware Army Reserve Ambassador Stephan Murphy hosts a Pennsylvania Congressional...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Delaware Army Reserve Ambassador Stephan Murphy hosts a Pennsylvania Congressional Caucus July 30 at the U.S. Army Heritage & Education Center at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Two-dozen staff members representing the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives for Pennsylvania attended the event to learn more about military service-academy nominations and other opportunities and resources the Army offers, such as the Army Reserve Minuteman Scholarship, a four-year Guaranteed Reserve Forces Duty scholarship that covers full tuition and fees or $10,000 room and board at colleges and universities served by an Army ROTC program. In return, the awardee is guaranteed a commission into the U.S. Army Reserve with an eight-year service obligation. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD PAO) see less | View Image Page

CARLISLE, Pa. – Delaware Army Reserve Ambassador Stephan Murphy hosted a Pennsylvania Congressional Caucus July 30 at the U.S. Army Heritage & Education Center at the U.S. Army War College here.



Two-dozen staff members representing the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives for Pennsylvania attended the event to learn more about military service-academy nominations and other opportunities and resources the Army offers.



“You hear about the nomination process (for the service academies); yes, that’s a wonderful opportunity,” said Murphy. “Nationally, 1,200 students is the max who can go to West Point, but there’s something like 16,000 army ROTC (Reserve Officers’ Training Core) slots available, so there’re are different ways for your constituents to benefit from what the Army offers.”



Another opportunity is the Army Reserve Minuteman Scholarship, a four-year Guaranteed Reserve Forces Duty scholarship that covers full tuition and fees or $10,000 room and board at colleges and universities served by an Army ROTC program. In return, the awardee is guaranteed a commission into the U.S. Army Reserve with an eight-year service obligation.



Scholarship recipients also receive a monthly stipend of $420 and a yearly book allowance of $1,200. In addition, Minuteman recipients participate in the Simultaneous Membership Program, which gives them experience with an Army Reserve unit while earning additional money for their service.



“We have a slogan in the Army: ‘Mission first, people always,’” Murphy said. “We want to help these young folks attend West Point, but what do we do with the others? The mission is to get these kids into the service academies, but the mission is also to help every young person.”



The Army Reserve Ambassador Program was established in 1998 to promote awareness of the Army Reserve, its goals and objectives, and to serve as a vital bridge in our states/communities to further educate and garner support for the Army Reserve. Army Regulation 140.1, Chapter 9 outlines the role, function and operational level of the USAR Ambassador. Ambassadors are a powerful means of message delivery to the American people.



The function of the Ambassador is similar to that of Civilian Aides to the Secretary of the Army, and carries a protocol status equivalent of a Major General that is a key means by which Ambassadors are able to effectively execute their responsibilities. Ambassadors are Special Government Employees who represent the Chief of the Army Reserve without salary, wages or related benefits.



Ambassadors provides Community Outreach assistance to Army Reserve members/families, other military personnel/families as needed, and provide feedback on plans, programs and needs to the Commander of the Army Reserve, the Regional Support Commander and to local USAR Commanders.



Additionally, Ambassadors build relationships and strive to improve the understanding and knowledge of the Army Reserve within the business and social sectors of communities across America. They help to educate the public, community leaders, and congressional staff offices about the capabilities and values of the Army Reserve and the Soldiers who live and work in their communities. They establish open lines of communication with the local communities; and they work to support recruiting efforts by assisting community and business leaders in recognizing that the Army Reserve strengthens the Soldiers, the community, and the Nation.



For more information about the Army Reserve Ambassador Program, visit http://www.usar.army.mil/Featured/Ambassador-Program/. To learn more about Army Reserve Minuteman Scholarships, visit https://www.usar.army.mil/MinutemanCampaign/.