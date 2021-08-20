Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wiesbaden Garrison welcomes new Command Sergeant Major

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    08.20.2021

    Story by Connie Dickey 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden welcomed its new Command Sergeant Major Aug. 20 when current Garrison Command Sgt. Major Chris Truchon relinquished his responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Russell in a change of responsibility ceremony.
    The ceremony was conducted at the field behind Clay Chapel on Clay Kaserne with Garrison Commander, Col. Mario Washington, presiding over the passing of the Garrison flag between the two command sergeants major.
    Prior to the change of responsibility ceremony, Washington presented Truchon with a Legion of Merit award and a certificate of appreciation to Truchon’s wife, Gwyn.
    Truchon is leaving the Garrison to become the Installation Management Command-Europe’s Command Sergeant Major.

    This work, Wiesbaden Garrison welcomes new Command Sergeant Major, by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

