Women's Equality Day Spotlight: Elizabeth Whitmore

Today, Aug. 26 is Women’s Equality Day.

This year we celebrate the 101st Anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution which guarantees women the right to vote.



Women in the Armed Forces, public service and government have long served this nation by working to clear barriers, enforce laws, implement new ideas and change people’s attitudes. Women’s Equality Day gives us an opportunity to reflect on the many benefits of true equality and the role of women in our nation.



In honor of Women’s Equality Day, we are spotlighting a few of our employees! First up is Elizabeth Whitmore, the Little Rock District’s workforce manager. For more than 40-years Ms. Whitmore has served throughout the district ensuring we take care of our people, deliver the program and posture for future success.



She currently leads a team that overseas all hiring actions to include a highly touted new employee onboarding process. Her efforts to acclimate new employees to their new position, our vision, and organization results in a lasting impact on our success and ability to retain top talent. Her efforts place our people on a path designed to meet mission requirements and deliver our $6.5 billion infrastructure program. There are roughly 800 civilians working in the district, and not one position is filled or vacated without guidance and oversight from Ms. Whitmore and her hand-picked team.



Her steadfast guidance, policies, and human resource support ensures our district can manage 12 multipurpose reservoirs, 13 navigation locks and dams, seven hydroelectric power plants, 146 parks with thousands of campsites, and 308 miles of commercial navigation channel.



She also co-champions our in-house leadership development program that postures our organization for future success. Her programs boost employee engagement while increasing our ability to deal with gaps in the talent pipeline. This program is successful because she takes a personal role in attracting, developing, and retaining high-performing employees.



Her lifelong commitment to public service and dedication to the nation reflects great credit upon herself, the Corps and the greater Little Rock area she calls home.

Thank you Elizabeth for all that you have done and continue to do for the Little Rock District!

