AMCOM employee’s dedication to mission lays foundation for future Army recovery efforts

The primary function of legacy radar warning systems is to detect potentially hostile radars, providing pilots and crews enhanced situational awareness and improved survivability.



Clinton Holland is a U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Aviation Support Directorate employee matrixed to the Aircraft Survivability Equipment Project Management Office. As a logistics management specialist, he serves as the lead of the Legacy Radar Warning Receiver Execution Order 235-20 and was recognized by his supervisor for his efforts.



EXORD 235-20 provides Department of the Army-level guidance for the recovery of the RWR system in support of centralized management for future Army fieldings.



“I lead a team of subject matter experts of ASE systems that perform system fieldings and recoveries as well as new equipment and refresher training to units as their missions require,” Holland said.



Holland’s duties as the RWR lead includes ensuring the execution of system recoveries within the scope of the execution order, scheduling system recoveries with units with little to no impact on unit operations, determining the number of personnel who will be required to recover the number of systems at the unit, and evaluate the processes by collecting feedback from team members to improve the efficiency of future recoveries.



Recently, he coordinated with stakeholders to recover all RWR assets at the Fort Knox, Kentucky, Aviation Support Facility, as well as 45 RWR systems and 42 separate line replaceable units. Holland also oversaw the inspection of over 4,800 systems, LRUS and test equipment that was sent to the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command for repair. His team completed the recovery effort within 3 ½ days – all while following COVID-19 protocols.



“The process of inspecting the equipment was rather simple, thanks to the unit,” said Holland. “The unit had separated all the systems by companies. These systems are on the unit commander’s property book, so having everything separated already and not in a big pile immediately increased our efficiency of performing the inspection and accountability. We made sure we followed the unit’s COVID requirements and molded those requirements to our process. Social distancing, wearing masks and plenty of hand sanitizer was used. The unit had spread their personnel to three shifts to minimize contact. Doing so had the recovery team only interacting with three ASF personnel.”



Following the assets recovery mission, Holland was responsible for briefing field-grade officers on lessons learned and process improvements.



“I prepared my briefing with the intent to give the best description of the recovery and how the team could improve our processes for future recoveries,” said Holland. “The briefing was well-received with inquiries of how COVID impacted our performance.”



Topics included an executive summary of the recovery, pictures of serviceable and unserviceable components recovered, COVID limitations and recommendations for future recoveries.



According to Holland’s supervisor, Robert Seybold, the work Holland and his team performed laid the foundation for future recovery efforts for all Army and Army National Guard units over the next two years.



“It makes me feel accomplished to know that future efforts will benefit from this initial recovery and that we will continue to benefit from lessons learned at each recovery going forward,” said Holland. “This could not have happened without having a great team to support this effort – my fielding and training team members: J.D. Williams, Jim Weber, Randy Martin, Toby Wentling and Jim Miller.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 14:45 Story ID: 403541 Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMCOM employee’s dedication to mission lays foundation for future Army recovery efforts, by Antwaun Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.