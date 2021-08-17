U.S. Army 14th Field Hospital activated on Fort Stewart

Photo By Sgt. Laurissa Hodges | Col. Jeffery L. Reibestein the commander of the 16th Field Hospital, passes the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Laurissa Hodges | Col. Jeffery L. Reibestein the commander of the 16th Field Hospital, passes the unit’s colors to Lt. Col. Edgardo Ramirez the 14th Field Hospital commander, held at Newman Gym on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug 17. The passing of the unit colors signifies the activation and the command and responsibility for the 14th Field Hospital as its new commander. see less | View Image Page

The 14th Combat Field Hospital conducted an activation ceremony while observing the assumption of command by Lt. Col. Edgardo Ramirez in Newman Gym on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug 17.



The 14th FH mission is to provide hospitalization and out-patient services for all classes of patients within the theater in support of the 16th Hospital Center, 44th Medical Brigade, 18th Airborne Corps, Unified Land Operations and the Defense Support of Civil Authorities.



“Today’s operational environment is one that is volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous,” said Ramirez. “Not to mention the complexities that COVID-19 presents to our Soldiers, Families and our nation. Regardless of the environment, the ‘Warrior Medics’ will be ready to answer our nation’s call.”



Under the new construct, joint medical forces are able to conduct expeditionary health service support, including early-entry hospitalization, rapidly employable resuscitation, and surgery, to increase personnel survivability during cross-domain and semi-independent operations.



“We will be ready to support the Joint Force during large-scale combat operations in a multi-domain environment, where our enemies will be challenging us not only in the air, land and maritime domains, but also in the space and cyber domains,” said Ramirez. “We will be ready to respond to natural disasters and provide much needed relief during humanitarian assistance missions.”



The 14th FH consists of its Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 19th Surgical Detachment and the 926th Preventative Medicine Detachment, that are all activated as part of the 16th HC, and is the the final step of the Army’s multi-year modernizing and converting.



“We have modernized what was formerly organized as the Combat Support Hospital into a more scalable unit structure to meet the health service demands of large-scale combat operations,” said Col. Jeffrey Reibestein, the commander of the 16th HC.



The 14th FH was originally constituted and activated into the U.S. Army in 1942 at Camp Bowie, Texas.



“Previously, the 14th FH was involved in some of the most grueling conflicts our world has ever seen,” said Capt. Jorge Ivan Jimenez-Irizarry, the HHC commander. “From the battlefields of Europe, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, to the streets of New Orleans and Puerto Rico, the 14th has answered our nations call.”



Now, the 14th FH will prepare to continue conducting training operations to maintain personnel readiness and sustainment.



“We are now getting ready to conduct our modernization fielding in November and get ready to begin our training cycle in preparation for our validation and certification in the fourth quarter fiscal year 22,” said Ramirez. “We have a lot of hard work ahead of us and I have all the trust and confidence that our ‘Warrior Medic’ Family will stand up to the challenge and they will exceed all expectations.”



The medics are prepared to take on all upcoming tasks and missions.



“Our Warrior Medics will be the finest medical formation in the Army’s inventory and when our nation calls on the “Rock of the Marne,” we want the next call to be the 14th Field Hospital,” said Ramirez. “This ceremony is just the first step in the next chapter of the 14th Field Hospital.”

