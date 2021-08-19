NCDOC Hosts ASBP Blood Drive: Rolling Up Sleeves to Benefit Service Members

The Suffolk Security In-processing Center was transformed into a mini-donating site welcoming thirty NCDOC and Joint Staff personnel as they arrived to donate blood.



The ASBP is one of four national blood collection organizations trusted to ensure the nation has a safe, potent blood supply. As the official military provider of blood products to the U.S. Armed Forces, the ASBP focuses on equipping the warfighter with the lifesaving blood needed on the battlefield and in military treatment facilities worldwide.



“As a former corpsman, I know the importance of donating blood, especially since it goes directly to other service members. I saw the value of it first hand when I was attached to the Marines in Japan, and when I worked in the hospital in Jacksonville,” stated Cryptologic Technician Networks 2nd Class, Christian Perkins.



The need for blood donations has been critical nationwide, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The event organizers from NCDOC, Joint Staff, and ASBP ensured a safe space to donate. Donors were encouraged to use the appointment system to register ahead of time, screening booths allowed for social distancing, and additional equipment and cleaning measures were taken.



NCDOC's Executive Officer, Cmdr. Charles Cha, supports donating blood with ASBP because it directly helps deployed service members injured in the line of duty and supports the needs of military personnel and their families due to the impact of COVID-19.



“I am ecstatic that we had such an excellent donor turnout at the blood drive today. For such a great cause, I am proud of our NCDOC team who are willing to donate their blood and contribute their time out of their busy schedule to help others and save lives,” said Cha.



NCDOC is the Navy’s Cyber Security Service Provider (CSSP), whose mission is to execute defensive cyberspace operations and enable global power projection through proactive network defense. NCDOC reports operationally to U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet as Commander, Task Force 1020. U.S. 10th Fleet is the operational arm of Fleet Cyber Command and executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders.



