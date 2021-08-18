Commanding General of the Army Reserve visits in-person training at Fort McCoy to address Leadership

FORT MCCOY, Wis. – Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, visited Army Reserve Soldiers participating in Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, August 11, 2021.



More than 4,000 soldiers gathered at Fort McCoy to participate in the exercise hosted by the 78th Training Division. The focus of the exercise is to ensure soldiers are familiar with their military occupational specialties through the use of realistic training scenarios. For many, this training has been the first in-person training in over a year, allowing Army leaders to lead soldiers through hands-on experience.



Daniels visited Fort McCoy to gain a better sense of how commands are empowering their junior soldiers to become leaders, how the Army Reserve is progressing from virtual to in-person training and how modernization can help improve the Army Reserve processes to ensure they are the best fighting force in the world.



When discussing the future of the Army Reserve, Daniels made it a point to address career progression for all soldiers.



“We have 50,000 specialists, and we have an excess of 1,000 lieutenants,” Daniels said. “I want to get them to move upward. I want to groom them, grow them and keep them in the service.”



While touring CSTX, Daniels received a mission overview, was able to see the soldiers’ training in action, ate a combat meal with soldiers and spoke with mid-grade personnel. When speaking with leadership, she emphasized the important role that senior enlisted personnel play in the U.S. Army.



“As a commander, if you don't have these NCO's, you have a much harder job,” Daniels said.



Daniels is the 34th Chief of the Army Reserve and the first woman to ever command the Army Reserve. She has served for over 38 years between active and reserve status. As the Chief of the Army Reserve, Daniels is tasked with advising the Secretary of the Army and Chief of Staff of the Army on all Army Reserve matters. As Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, she also commands more than 200,000 Soldiers and civilian employees across 50 states, 5 U.S. Territories and 20 time zones across the globe.



For Daniels, leadership is about empowering the leaders she oversees. She advises her leaders to “do those things that only you can do” and takes pride in being able to help her leaders develop solutions to problems.



Daniels said it's nice to be able to take advantage of my three stars and say 'What can I change for the Army Reserve to help those junior soldiers have a great experience?’

