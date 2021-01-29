Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pediatric flu vaccines available at EACH

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Story by Emily Klinkenborg 

    Evans Army Community Hospital

    Evans Army Community Hospital (EACH) now has flu vaccines available at the Pediatric Clinic and Ivy Clinic for beneficiaries who are ages 6 months and up.

    The flu vaccine is available by appointment only and no walk-ins will be permitted.

    To schedule an appointment for a flu vaccine at the Pediatric Clinic or Ivy Clinic call the Colorado Military Health System Access to Care Line at 719-526-2273.

    The Pediatric Clinic and Ivy Clinic are located on the second floor of the Soldier Family Care Center on the east side of the hospital. Patients ages 10 and up must bring their DOD ID card to their appointment.

    Beneficiaries also have the option to receive the flu vaccine from any TRICARE-approved network pharmacy. To find the nearest location, visit www.tricare.mil/flu.

    For updates on flu vaccine availability visit the EACH Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/EvansArmyCommunityHospital, and remember to wear a mask when entering the hospital to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

