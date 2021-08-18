New AMCOM CSM focuses on data, people

Photo By Michelle Gordon | The new command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, Command...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Gordon | The new command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, Command Sgt. Maj. Brad Smith, thanks outgoing AMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Dove during the change of responsibility ceremony held Aug. 13 at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. see less | View Image Page

The new command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command assumed responsibility as the senior enlisted advisor Aug. 13 and already has big goals in mind.



Command Sgt. Major Brad Smith said he intends to use his 28 years of experience as an aviation maintainer to help reduce the burden on Soldiers and civilians when it comes to aircraft maintenance.



“I want to make sure we maintain the aircraft to the best of our ability, so it can take off, do its mission and get back,” he said. “We owe that to the people flying those things and the customers we’re supporting.”



Smith said he also wants the Soldiers, civilians and contractors to understand the importance of imputing maintenance data, because those numbers help leaders make informed decisions.



“You’ve got to look at the data analytics,” he said. “I think it’s important for the Soldier to really understand how important it is to input the maintenance code and the length of time the maintenance took, so we can properly analyze the data. “Do the maintenance by the book, but one of the most important steps is the follow on, which is inputting the data.”



Data is also the key factor behind his focus on Prognostic and Predictive Maintenance — a data-driven maintenance plan replacing Conditions-Based Maintenance Plus, which aims to reshape how the Army maintains its aircraft.



First, however, the Pine Bluff, Arkansas, native is learning all he can about his new organization. Smith has never been stationed in Alabama, and while he said he thought he knew about AMCOM, the more he learns, the more he realizes he has more to learn.



“I’m quickly learning the complexity of the organization and tying it all together,” he said. “Every morning I get up, read and study. I also look over some things at night — just continuously studying. I know I’ll get it with the awesome support cast and team here.”



In his free time Smith enjoys running and woodworking, but said he and his wife Jennifer are looking forward to their other new role, that of grandparents. The Smiths have three grown children and welcomed their first grandchild earlier this month.



Smith said he is excited about the area and the uniqueness of Huntsville, Alabama, particularly the numerous military retirees and civilians who make up a large majority of the Redstone Arsenal workforce.



“The entire AMCOM workforce — civilians, military and contractors — is important,” he said. “It’s not just the command team who can provide input, everyone needs to communicate and work together, regardless of their position, because everyone is valuable for the reason they’ve been chosen to be on this team. I look forward to working with them, building relationships and producing the best results for the aviation and missile community.”