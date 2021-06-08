403rd ASTS receives new facility

The 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Aug. 6.



“The squadron has been split between two buildings so bringing all members of the unit together under one roof, has been a goal of ASTS leadership for several years,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jessica McBride, 403rd ASTS superintendent. “Working together and training together is vital to building a cohesive team. Not only does teamwork improve the mission through more effective training, it improves trust and morale within the unit through increased visibility and knowledge of leadership and coworkers.”



Currently the unit has 136 members assigned with various career fields that provide different medical capabilities such as: doctors, nurses, dentists, optometrists, mental health professionals, healthcare administrators, medical records management administrators, medical logistics, medical readiness, and healthcare technicians to support them.



“The new facility enables us to modernize several of our training equipment stations and provides a dedicated physician work center,” said McBride. “This will allow for greater flexibility in assisting our wing member’s medical needs throughout the month.”



The ASTS is a unit that prepares medically-ready Reserve Citizen Airmen to deploy. They do this through “PARTNERS” methodology, which is approaching their mission through professionalism, accountability, responsibility, teamwork, nurturing, empowerment, rewards and safety.



“In garrison, we prepare members of the 403rd Wing to deploy by ensuring their individual medical readiness is current,” said McBride. “Our deployed mission is to receive wounded airmen from the field, stabilize their condition and prepare them for transport to a higher echelon of care.”



Construction for the new facility started in August 2020 and cost approximately $5.2 million.



“We’re excited to have this new facility for the ASTS and its Airmen,” said Col. Rubio, 403rd Wing commander. “I believe all of our Airmen across the wing will benefit from the enhanced efficiency of having ASTS Airmen in one state-of-the-art building.”

