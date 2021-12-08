Col. Keith Graham, outgoing commander of the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site, performed a change of command with Lt. Col. Randy L. Lutz, the incoming commander of EAATS, on August 12, 2021, at Fort Indiantown Gap.



“When you look at the accomplishments of EAATS over the past two years, it is apparent that Col. Keith Graham and his team they have made a huge difference, said Brig. Gen. Edwards S. Little, Jr., assistant adjutant general for the Pa. National Guard.



The passing of the organizational colors is a symbolic transferring of command responsibility between the outgoing and incoming commander. The outgoing commander Graham passed the colors to Little, who then passed them to Lutz as the new commander of EAATS.



EAATS was organized on August 1st, 1981 as an integral part of the U.S. Army aviation centralized training base program. The focus of EAATs is in training UH-60A/L/M Black Hawk and CH-47F Chinook aircraft systems; as well as conducting aviation maintenance skills, and the 15-series non commissioned officer education system.



Since its inception, EAATS has met the challenge of conducting aviation training to complement the combined arms team. Training at EAATS is designed to enhance and augment the total Army concept through individual training.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 Story ID: 403459 Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US This work, Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site holds change of command ceremony, by SFC Matthew Keeler