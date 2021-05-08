Back to School Backpack Event Operation Homefront 2021

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

Goodfellow held the annual Back to School Backpack Event Operation Homefront, at the Event Center, August 4.



The backpacks were given to Goodfellow families who received them via a drive-through ran by the Goodfellow First Sergeants Association, the 17th Force Support Squadron marketing, school liaisons and volunteers from the base.



The backpacks contained school supplies along with snacks and information about the Military Family Life Counselors and other resources for Goodfellow families with children attending school.



“This event is a huge morale booster for our families and the students,” said Theresa Goodwin, 17th FSS school liaison. “For the students, it gives them a great start to their school year and it means a lot to see the smiles on their faces.”



The First Sergeants Association gathered roughly $1,000 worth of school supplies donated for Operation Homefront.

