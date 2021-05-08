Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Back to School Backpack Event Operation Homefront 2021

    Back to School Backpack Event Operation Homefront 2021

    U.S. Air Force Col. Eugene Moore III, 17th Mission Support Group commander, hands

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
    Goodfellow held the annual Back to School Backpack Event Operation Homefront, at the Event Center, August 4.

    The backpacks were given to Goodfellow families who received them via a drive-through ran by the Goodfellow First Sergeants Association, the 17th Force Support Squadron marketing, school liaisons and volunteers from the base.

    The backpacks contained school supplies along with snacks and information about the Military Family Life Counselors and other resources for Goodfellow families with children attending school.

    “This event is a huge morale booster for our families and the students,” said Theresa Goodwin, 17th FSS school liaison. “For the students, it gives them a great start to their school year and it means a lot to see the smiles on their faces.”

    The First Sergeants Association gathered roughly $1,000 worth of school supplies donated for Operation Homefront.

