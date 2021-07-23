Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    517th Training Group welcomes new Commander

    07.23.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. --
    The 517th Training Group conducted a change of command ceremony on Soldier Field at the Presidio of Monterey, California, July 23.

    The 517th TRG welcomed their incoming commander, Col. Jennifer Saraceno, and thanked the 517th TRG outgoing commander, Col. Stephanie Kelley, for her hard work and dedication.

    The 517th TRG is integrated with the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center operated by the Army. DLIFLC is responsible for training over 3,600 students in 24 different foreign languages with a daily student load of approximately 1,300 Air Force students.

    Saraceno came to DLIFLC from the Defense Intelligence Agency in Washington D.C., where she served as the Executive Officer to the Director.

