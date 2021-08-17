New Supply SES named Chief Logistician – Aviation at Navy’s Supply Chain Integrator

On August 17, 2021, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support promoted its newest Senior Executive Service member, Mr. John D. Soracco, to chief logistician - Aviation.



Mr. Kurt Wendelken, NAVSUP vice commander, opened the ceremony by giving a brief overview of how the Senior Executive Service (SES) started and their key goals.



“SES promotions don’t happen very often here,” said Wendelken. “With the establishment of the position of chief logistician-Aviation, that Mr. Soracco is now filling, there are only 10 SES position across the entire NAVSUP Enterprise. That is roughly one-half of one percent of all NAVSUP employees.”



The Senior Executive Service was established in 1979 and there are roughly 7,500 SES positions government wide. Their purpose is to “ensure the executive management of the Government of the United States is responsive to the needs, policies and goals of the nation and otherwise is of the highest quality.” Some of the qualifications include leading change, leading people, being results driven, having a keen business acumen and building coalitions.



Wendelken then turned the ceremony over to Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos, Commander, NAVSUP to give remarks and administer the oath.



Rear Adm. Stamatopoulos started by thanking Soracco’s family for their support and for the sacrifices they have made.



“Welcome to those watching the ceremony on social media,” said Stamatopoulos. “I want to say a special welcome to John’s mother, Sara, who is watching from Redmond, Washington. Welcome Sara. Thank you all for tuning in and supporting John for these years throughout his career.”



Stamatopoulos continued, “… John, has something in common with many of us in the room today. He wore this uniform for 30 years and served as a supply officer onboard multiple frigates, cruisers, and aircraft carriers to include being the supply officer onboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. He understands what it’s like to be at sea, understands what it’s like to support the command that’s going to be pointed into harm’s way. There is no doubt in my mind you [John] are the right person for this job -- you have the knowledge, the experience, the foresight, the fleet perspective and most importantly -- a Navy readiness perspective.”



Soracco closed out the ceremony expressing his appreciation to his family and everyone who helped him achieve this milestone in his long career supporting the fleet.



“I want first thank my mom, my sister, my niece and nephew, and my friends, Michael and Rachel in San Diego,” said Soracco. “I couldn’t have done it without the unyielding support of my family, friends and colleagues -- I look forward to the great work ahead of us all. Thank you all.”



“It’s great to be back at NAVSUP. When I saw the announcement, I knew this was the job for me,” said Soracco. “Aviation was a passion for me as a supply officer. This is a new role and new opportunity to use the 30 years of experience from the Navy and apply it to this first-of-its-kind billet in the NAVSUP enterprise at Weapon Systems Support.”

Soracco currently serves as the Chief Logistician - Aviation of Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support. He oversees the aviation supply chain and related services for the Naval Aviation Enterprise for parts needed to maintain critical weapon systems.



He began his federal service when he was commissioned at the Washington State University Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps program in 1990. During his thirty-year career as a supply officer, he served in myriad aviation logistics positions, including sea tours aboard the frigate USS Jesse L. Brown (FF 1089); cruiser USS Vicksburg (CG 69); the guided missile frigate USS Lewis B. Puller (FFG 23); destroyer USS Kinkaid (DD 965); aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76); and served as supply officer on the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Shore assignments included force supply officer, Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet; commanding officer, Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Center, San Diego, Calif.; operations branch head, spares program and policy, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. He entered the Senior Executive Service in July 2021.



Soracco earned a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies. Soracco is also a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Wharton Executive Developmental Program and Pennsylvania State University Smeal College of Business Executive Program Supply Chain Leadership. He is Level III Life Cycle Logistics certified and a member of the Defense Acquisition Corps.



Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP oversees logistics programs in the areas of supply operations, conventional ordnance, contracting, resale, fuel, transportation, and security assistance. Additionally, NAVSUP is responsible for food service, postal services, Navy Exchanges, and movement of household goods.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 13:08 Story ID: 403448 Location: MECHANICSBURG, PA, US Web Views: 47 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Supply SES named Chief Logistician – Aviation at Navy’s Supply Chain Integrator, by Kelly Luster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.