2021 WIFLE Award presented to FLETC-NCR Employee

The Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) has recognized Carlita ‘Mickie’ Scott, as a recipient of the 2021 Public Service Award. The award recognizes her 29 years of service.



Since 2014, Scott has been one of three International Coordinator-Instructors at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC), Leadership and International Training Division, at the National Capital Region (NCR) Training Operations Directorate in Cheltenham, Maryland.



Accolades, recognitions, awards, and overall superior performance have followed Scott throughout her career, both in the U.S. Air Force and as a civilian working with FLETC. Her excellent, on-par and on-point skills earned her the 2021 WIFLE award.



But for Scott, all the fuss is a humbling experience. “What I do on a daily basis is part of my job, and I am still having to take some time to let it all sink in,” Scott said.



Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Scott jokingly said she didn’t know her real first name until she entered grade school. “My middle name was shortened and everyone called me ‘Mickie’, so it has remained a constant name of recognition for me to this day.”



The law enforcement ‘bug’ was a part of her genes because her grandfather, Arthur Smith, Sr., was a well-known lawyer.



“I used to go to his office as a young child and listen and watch him as he talked about fairness, justice, and doing the right thing for everyone,” Scott said. “That’s when I knew I wanted to be a lawyer like him and help people in some manner in the legal field.”



After attending Maple Heights High School, she attended several institutions of higher learning, including Cleveland State University; the University of Maryland University Campus, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a Master’s of Science in Legal Studies; and the California University of Pennsylvania, where she studied Law and Public Policy, while also completing a successful career in the U. S. Air Force, from which she retired in 2013.



She keeps grounded with her family who lives in Ohio, Alabama and Georgia. Her husband, Special Agent Brian McPherson, is a former FLETC employee and their toddler son, Dallas, keeps them both steady and ready, as children will do.



When she was asked by Frank Berrios, Division Chief of the International Training Division, to submit her for the WIFLE award, she was initially skeptical. “I was sort of embarrassed when he asked because I really don’t like to be in the spotlight for my natural service and commitment in doing my job,” Scott said. “I have 29 years of service, and I felt like we all do what has to be done, whether recognized or not. The significance of the award has really not set in yet.”



Scott looks up to a FLETC leader as a mentor. “I admire Ariana Roddini, Assistant Director at FLETC,” Scott stated. “In my opinion, she is ‘there’…by that I mean she has walked the path and overcome the bumps in the road. Ms. Roddini is honest, fair, emotionally intelligent, and will always do the right thing.”



Scott offers words of wisdom to women seeking growth and advancement. “Develop values that include being true to yourself and treating others the way you want to be treated,” Scott said. “Even when facing adversity, know that you are not alone and there is a sisterhood out there to help you overcome. Get five mentors, male or female, who have reached a position you aspire to in for your career and keep in contact with them.”



As a message for the Women in Federal Law Enforcement committee, Scott said, “I am truly honored and humbled by this recognition. My thanks for the consideration and the ultimate selection and I will continue to uphold and do my best for the law enforcement community across the nation or wherever I am called.”





BACKGROUND NOTE: WOMEN IN FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT (WIFLE)



WIFLE has been in existence since ICWIFLE in the 70's when it was an interagency committee formed by the U.S. Departments of Justice and Treasury. WIFLE incorporated a non-profit organization in June 1999 as Women in Federal Law Enforcement, Inc. to better continue the work of ICWIFLE. The WIFLE Foundation, incorporated in 2006, is the educational arm for WIFLE providing Annual Leadership Training, seminars, and Scholarship Programs. The WIFLE Executive Leadership Institute (WELI) established in 2011 provides immersive leadership training sessions for GS Grades 13, 14, 15, and SES (and State, county and local equivalents) which is held in conjunction with the Annual Leadership Training.



WIFLE Mission: To increase the recruitment, retention and promotion of women in federal law enforcement through professional training, published academic research and writing, professional consultations, achievement recognition, scholarship awards, and platform building to network and collaborate with law enforcement partners, stakeholders, and supportive sponsors.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 13:16 Story ID: 403446 Location: GLYNCO, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 WIFLE Award presented to FLETC-NCR Employee, by Jennifer Scales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.