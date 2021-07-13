17th Training Wing welcomes new Commander

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

The 17th Training Wing change of command ceremony commenced at the traditional time of 8:17 a.m., on the parade field, July 13.



At the ceremony, Col. Andres Nazario, 17th TRW outgoing commander, relinquished command of the wing to Maj. Gen. Andrea Tullos, 2nd Air Force commander. In a symbolic exchange of authority, Tullos then passed the guidon to Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th TRW incoming commander, to symbolize the assumption of command.



“The opportunity to command the 17th Training Wing is the honor of a lifetime,” said Reilman. “Thank you to all of the Airmen who made this such an easy transition as well as a warm welcome for my family and myself to the 17th Training Wing. I can feel your passion and I am proud to call myself a Raider today.”



During his time here, Nazario created The Goodfellow Way, a new strategic approach fueled by vision, leadership and energy to improve the way of life for the Goodfellow community.



Additionally, Nazario opened the remodeled multi-purpose Cressman Dining Facility, enabled training for over 4,000 students during the COVID-19 pandemic and created 1,600 new locations for Airmen and their families to live through the use of temporary dormitories and coordinating with local and state resources.



Under Nazario’s command, the 17th TRW earned the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award and expanded partnerships resulting in Goodfellow continuing to hold the highest number of agreements between a military base and the surrounding community Department of Defense wide.



Several other improvement projects established during Col. Nazario’s command are underway including the renovation of the Base Exchange with a new coffee and donut shop.



“These men and women embody the concept of ‘We Are Goodfellow”, said Nazario to Reilman. “You’re the perfect leader to guide this team. I wish you the best of luck in command and know this opportunity will be the most cherished of your career, just as it’s been for me.”



Reilman was the former Director of Staff Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance and Cyber Effects Operations stationed at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C.

