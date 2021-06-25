Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow leadership visits WASP museum

    SWEETWATER, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    SWEETWATER, Texas --
    Members of Goodfellow leadership and the base community visited the National Women Airforce Service Pilots World War II Museum at Avenger Field in Sweetwater, Texas, June 24.

    The National WASP WWII museum highlights the brave women who trained to become pilots and perform aviation-related jobs at more than 120 bases around the country. The museum contains photographs, artifacts, and aircraft used during their aviation training and missions.

    This work, Goodfellow leadership visits WASP museum, by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    National Women Airforce Service Pilots World War II Museum
    Sweetwater TX

