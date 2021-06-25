Goodfellow leadership visits WASP museum

Photo By Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers | Headgear worn by Women Airforce Service Pilots graduates sets on display at the...... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers | Headgear worn by Women Airforce Service Pilots graduates sets on display at the National WASP Word War II Museum in Sweetwater, Texas, June 24, 2021. The helmet belonged to Mary Gilmore who was a WASP graduate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers) see less | View Image Page