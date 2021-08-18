Navy MWR Esports: Get Ready for the Next Series!

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson | 210629-N-JH293-1352 OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (June 29, 2021) Navy Talent Acquisition Group...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson | 210629-N-JH293-1352 OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (June 29, 2021) Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America Future Sailors play Valorant against the U.S. Navy esports team, Goats & Glory, at an esports event during Kansas City Navy Week, June 29, 2021. Kansas City Navy Week is the first in-person Navy Week since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing Sailors from different Navy units across the U.S. to conduct focused outreach with members of the community. Navy Weeks consist of a series of events coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach designed to give Americans an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people and its importance to national security and prosperity. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson) see less | View Image Page

Last year, Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) hosted 22 worldwide live esports tournaments capturing over 4 million viewers. More than 1,700 Sailors and MWR patrons from around the world participated and game titles included Rocket League, Madden NFL and Call of Duty.



For those who missed last year’s tournaments, not to worry. Navy MWR has exciting esports competitions scheduled throughout the year, kicking off this month with an eight-tournament summer series.



“We are excited to continue the momentum and offer relevant programming with great prizes for Sailors during our upcoming summer esports series,” said Refugio Orozco, branch head of Commander, Navy Installations Command’s Fleet and Family Readiness marketing and communications. “Our esports competitors will once again be battling it out to take home an Xbox Series X console!”



The summer multidimensional initiative will start August 26 on the Navy MWR Twitch channel, www.twitch.tv/NavyMWR, and will feature top tier Twitch commentators. The tournament will cross platforms and can be played on Xbox, PlayStation or PC.



“Our summer state-of-the art esports tournament series will include the game title APEX Legends featuring a Kill Race Trios 3v3 format. This tactical gameplay is tremendously detailed, advanced in its genre and still accessible to anyone,” said Brooke Haley, Navy Installations Command’s Fleet and Family Readiness community recreation program manager.



“In APEX Legends, each player will choose a character with unique abilities and players will work together to build the perfect squad of blended characters that compliments each other and has a range of skill sets. In order to dominate the competition, teammates will not only need to work together, but they will need to play off each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” continued Haley.



The following is the upcoming tournament’s schedule:

Episode 1, August 26, 6 p.m. EST

Episode 2, August 27, 6 p.m. EST

Episode 3, August 28, 12 p.m. EST

Episode 4, September 2, 6 p.m. EST

Episode 5, September 3, 6 p.m. EST

Episode 6, September 9, 6 p.m. EST

Episode 7, September 10, 6 p.m. EST

Finals, September 17, 6 p.m. EST



Competition is open to authorized MWR patrons. Visit the Navy MWR Esports page at www.navymwr.org/esports/sign-up for more details. Registration is capped at 129 participants per tournament and will close day of the competition.



Want to be part of the action but not compete? Catch the weekly events featuring Sailors from around the world and see which Sailor will take home the title. Watch the live stream at (www.twitch.tv/NavyMWR).



For more information on Navy MWR, visit www.navymwr.org or the Fleet and Family Readiness Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NavyFFR.