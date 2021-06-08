Caring for the Caregiver

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

17th Wing Staff Agencies hosted Care for the Caregivers, an event to show thanks to Goodfellow caregivers, at the Event Center, Aug. 5.



Members gathered together for an informal appreciation event where participants were given food and the opportunity to relax and reenergize themselves from daily stressors.



The event was dedicated to base leaders and caregivers of Goodfellow for all their hard work over the past year in providing mental, physical, social, and spiritual care for the base.



“We wanted to give back to those who give so much,” said Tech. Sgt. Joseph Doyle, 17th Training Wing non-commissioned officer in charge of religious affairs.



Doyle along with Chief Master Sgt. Casy Boomershine, 17th TRW command chief, and Senior Master Sgt. David Weaver, 17th Comptroller Squadron and WSA superintendent, were all instrumental in setting up the event.



During the occasion, members were treated to a nacho bar, ice cream, and various refreshments. Members were also able to enjoy time with each other and engage with leadership in a casual atmosphere.

