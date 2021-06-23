Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th MSG welcomes new commander

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
    The 17th Mission Support Group conducted a change of command ceremony at the 17th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Bay, June 23.

    The 17th MSG welcomed incoming commander, Col. Eugene Moore III, and thanked outgoing commander, Col. Tony England, for his hard work and dedication.

    The 17th MSG provides installation support and services necessary to train, develop, and inspire the future force.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 11:29
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    change of command
    Goodfellow AFB
    17th Mission Support Group

