17th MSG welcomes new commander

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

The 17th Mission Support Group conducted a change of command ceremony at the 17th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Bay, June 23.



The 17th MSG welcomed incoming commander, Col. Eugene Moore III, and thanked outgoing commander, Col. Tony England, for his hard work and dedication.



The 17th MSG provides installation support and services necessary to train, develop, and inspire the future force.

Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US