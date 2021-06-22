Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th SFS welcomes new commander

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
    The 17th Security Forces Squadron conducted a change of command ceremony at the Event Center, June 22.

    The 17th SFS welcomed incoming commander, Capt. Heath Turley, and thanked outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Richard Buckley, for his hard work and dedication.

    The 17th SFS provides base defense and law enforcement services to Goodfellow AFB, and supports contingency operations with world class defenders.

    change of command
    Goodfellow AFB
    17th Security Forces Squadron
    17th Mission Support Group

