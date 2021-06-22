17th SFS welcomes new commander

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

The 17th Security Forces Squadron conducted a change of command ceremony at the Event Center, June 22.



The 17th SFS welcomed incoming commander, Capt. Heath Turley, and thanked outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Richard Buckley, for his hard work and dedication.



The 17th SFS provides base defense and law enforcement services to Goodfellow AFB, and supports contingency operations with world class defenders.

