86 MDG says farewell, welcomes new commander

Photo By Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Mihata, right, 86th Medical Group outgoing commander,...... read more read more Photo By Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Mihata, right, 86th Medical Group outgoing commander, relinquishes command of the 86th MDG to Brig. Gen. Josh Olsen, left, 86th Airlift Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 11, 2021. Under the leadership of Mihata, Ramstein administered approximately 28,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Col. Ryan McClure replaced Mihata as 86th MDG commander after serving as the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency, Defense Health Headquarters dental branch chief in Falls Church, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Mihata, 86th Medical Group outgoing commander, relinquished command of the 86th MDG during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 11, 2021.



Col. Richard McClure, 86th MDG incoming commander, replaced Mihata, after serving as the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency, Defense Health Headquarters dental branch chief in Falls Church, Virginia.



Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, presided over the ceremony and expressed his thanks to Mihata.



“Seven months into your tenure as the 86th Medical Group commander, the Kaiserslaughtern Military Community was faced with a global pandemic,” Olson said. “Your leadership and knowledge helped shape how the KMC would combat COVID. This has proven to be one of our greatest challenges and I am proud to have had you at the lead.”



The 86th MDG managed more than 30 percent of RAB’s COVID-19 cases with a 100 percent survival rate under Mihata’s leadership.



“It is only through the prevention efforts of the entire community that we have made it through nearly 18 months with very few hospitalizations,” Mihata said.



McClure outlined his vision for the group and expressed his gratitude in being selected to lead the Airmen assigned here in his first remarks to the 86th MDG.



“To the mighty medics, I am honored to have the privilege of being your commander,” McClure said. “Whether it be our adversaries, COVID or the next pandemic; we will ensure our medics and all of team Ramstein are ready to fight.”



As the commander of the 86th MDG, McClure is responsible for leading a team of Airmen charged attending to more than 101,000 appointments per year supporting the Air Force’s largest clinic, for three wings, Third Air Force, United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, NATO, 139 geographically separated units in 93 countries and the largest Department of Defense community overseas.



At his next assignment Mihata will serve as the 88th Medical Group deputy commander at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The 88th MDG, comprised of seven squadrons, provides primary and specialty care to over 58,000 beneficiaries as one of the Air Force’s largest military treatment facilities. The group also provides official training programs for advanced specialty care for physicians, nurses and technicians.