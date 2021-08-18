At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, approximately 20 military medical personnel from the U.S. Navy will deploy to Louisiana as part of a Department of Defense COVID-19 response operation. U.S. Army North, under U.S. Northern Command’s oversight, will provide operational command of the active-duty military COVID-19 response in support of federal efforts and the state.



“This is the second time Department of Defense medical assets have deployed to support Louisiana during the pandemic,” said Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, ARNORTH commander. “While COVID-19 continues to challenge the community here and elsewhere in the U.S., we remain steadfast in our support of our local, state and federal partners.”



The military medical personnel, including nurses, respiratory therapists and medical doctors, will support one hospital in Lafayette – Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.



“Defending the nation, which includes defeating COVID-19, is truly a joint effort,” said Richardson. “U.S. Army North is proud to contribute alongside and in support of civil authorities in the whole-of-government fight against COVID-19, as the command remains prepared for potential, future all-hazards response and homeland defense.”



ARNORTH is the joint force land component command of USNORTHCOM.



For additional information, contact ARNORTH Public Affairs office at 210-428-9835 or usarmy.jbsa.arnorth.mbx.pao@mail.mil; for photos and/or videos, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/DSFC19.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 10:54 Story ID: 403424 Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ARNORTH provides operational command of military hospital support to FEMA in Louisiana, by COL Martin O'Donnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.